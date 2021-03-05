WATCH: Drake Spends Cold Night In Toronto For 'What's Next'

Drake unabashedly celebrates his hometown in the video for “What’s Next,” one of three tracks on his just-released EP Scary Hours 2.

The Toronto rap star is seen standing in Yonge-Dundas Square, hanging with the fish at Ripley’s Aquarium, riding the subway and taking in the views from atop the CN Tower.

The video, directed Theo Skudra, includes shots of Drake hanging out the window of a SUV rolling along Lake Shore Blvd. – a scene they shot only days ago. Also making an appearance is Air Drake outside its hangar at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Scary Hours 2, which also has “Wants and Needs” ft. Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” ft. Rick Ross, was announced Thursday morning. It evokes his 2018 EP Scary Hours, which preceded the release of Drake’s Scorpion by five months.

The wait likely won’t be as long for Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s highly anticipated follow-up, which he delayed while recovering from knee surgery.

Watch the video below: