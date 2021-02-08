WATCH: Drake Stars In Super Bowl Commercial

Drake used the acting skills he developed on Degrassi to star in a commercial for State Farm that aired on U.S. television during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The spot starts with NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes on the set of the commercial comparing their stand-ins – Adrian Martinez for Rodgers and Paul Rudd for Mahomes.

“Jake From State Farm,” though, has Drake as his stand-in. The rapper declares: “That’s right, I’m Drake From State Farm.”

It’s not Drake’s first Super Bowl commercial – he starred in a T-Mobile ad that aired during the big game in 2016.

Check out the State Farm commercial below: