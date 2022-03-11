WATCH: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion Debut 'Sweetest Pie'

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are serving up their first collaboration, “Sweetest Pie.”

The single – which is, of course, not about baked goods – arrived with a video directed by Dave Meyers and choreographed by Laurieann Gibson.

“Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back / I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie,” Lipa sings.

Both stars teased the track earlier in the week on social media.

Lipa is currently on a tour that brings her to Vancouver on April 1 and to Montreal and Toronto in July.

Check out the “Sweetest Pie” video below. (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive.)