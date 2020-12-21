WATCH: Dua Lipa Performs Hits On 'SNL'

Dua Lipa capped off 2020 by performing two of her Future Nostalgia hits on the year’s final episode of Saturday Night Live.

First, the pop star made a cameo in a sketch starring guest host Kristen Wiig and SNL regular Bowen Yang that spoofed the U.S.O. shows of the ‘40s.

Lipa performed “Don’t Start Now” in vintage Azzedine Alaïa leopard-print and then donned Valentino FW20 Couture for a “Levitating.”

It was the 25-year-old's second time as musical guest – she made her SNL debut in February 2018.

Watch the performances below: