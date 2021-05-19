WATCH: Duran Duran Debuts 'INVISIBLE' Ahead Of 15th Album

Duran Duran has debuted “INVISIBLE” and its video ahead of the band’s performance of the song on Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards on CTV.

The new track is a preview of Duran Duran’s 15th studio album Future Past, which is set to drop Oct. 22.

“Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran,” explained Nick Rhodes, in a release. “With “INVISIBLE," we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it. Sonically, it's a very unusual piece of music.

“When you merge all the instruments together, it creates an overall sound that perhaps you haven't heard before.”

Frontman Simon Le Bon said, in a release, that “INVISIBLE” began as “a story about a one-sided relationship but grew into something much bigger, because a voiceless crowd isn’t backing down.’ John and Roger’s rhythm track is mountainous; Nick’s melodies twist and soar; Graham’s guitar is a knife. It feels exactly right for right now.”

The song was produced by Duran Duran with Erol Alkan and its video was created by an Artificial Intelligence called Huxley.

Future Past also features contributions from producers Giorgio Moroder and Mark Ronson as well as guests like Graham Coxon of Blur, David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson and vocalist Lykke Li.

“When we first went into the studio in late 2018, I was trying to persuade the guys that all we needed to do was write two or three tracks for an EP,” Le Bon recalled. “Four days later, with the nucleus of 25-plus strong songs in the can, that all deserved development, I realized we’d be in it for the long haul, but that was before COVID.”

How does Le Bon describe Duran Duran’s first album since 2015? “I’m not saying it’s epic,” he said, “but well ... yes I am.”

Check out “INVISIBLE" below: