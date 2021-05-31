WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox Reenact 'The Routine' From 'Friends'

Fresh off the premiere of Friends: The Reunion, Courteney Cox paired with Ed Sheeran to recreate “the routine” – the siblings dance from the Friends episode titled “The One with the Routine.”

Sheeran shared a video of the performance and captioned it: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend.” He added the hashtags “#theroutine #iknow #friends4eva” and “#obviouslybetterthanross.”

Cox shared the same clip, which she captioned: "Just some routine dancing with a friend…"

They didn’t quite nail the ending, though.

In an episode that first aired in December 1999, Monica (Cox) and her brother Ross (David Schwimmer) broke out the choreography from their high school routine in hopes of being featured during a taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Sheeran, 30, and Cox, 56, have been friends for many years. The singer previously revealed that Cox let him live at her Malibu home rent-free while he recorded his sophomore album x.

Friends: The Reunion, which features appearances by Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, is available on Crave (whose parent company Bell Media owns this website).