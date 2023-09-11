Watch Ed Sheeran Crash A Couple's Wedding In Las Vegas

Ed Sheeran has no shortage of "wedding songs" in his catalogue, but one lucky couple got to debut a brand new one at their nuptials this past weekend in Las Vegas.

After he had to abruptly postpone his Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, the English singer-songwriter had some time to kill in Sin City, so he put his talent to work and serenaded a young couple on their big day.

Just as Jordan and Carter Lindenfield were about to say "I do," Sheeran and a group of singers entered the Little White Wedding Chapel with his guitar and began singing a new song called "Magical," which will be featured on his forthcoming album, Autumn Versions (out September 29).

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the couple from Austin, Texas were approached by reps from the chapel who inquired if they would be allow an "unspecified celebrity" to crash their ceremony as “a PR stunt.” At first the couple weren't interested in changing their plans, but they were eventually talked into it.

“We were in utter shock,” Carter Lindenfield told the Review Journal. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think Ed Sheeran, of all people, would would walk into that room.”

In addition to performing, Sheeran signed the wedding certificate as a witness and offered them tickets to the new concert date.

“Well, he was nice enough to gift us tickets after he crashed the wedding,” Lindenfield said. “He was going to put us on the guest list.”

Sheeran posted a video of the whole thing unfolding on his Instagram, adding the caption, "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x."

Watch it below.