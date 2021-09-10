WATCH: Ed Sheeran Debuts 'Shivers' Video

Ed Sheeran has premiered the video for “Shivers,” another song from his forthcoming album.

In the visual, directed by Dave Meyers, Sheeran and a woman (AnnaSophia Robb) he meets in a diner share surreal adventures.

At certain points in the video, Sheeran pays homage to his pal Elton John.

Sheeran has said, on Instagram, that the song was written over three days – “which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong.”

He added: “It was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn’t see a world where ‘Bad Habits’ existed if it didn’t come out in the summer. Shivers always felt more autumnal.”

Sheeran’s album = is due out Oct. 29.

Check out the “Shivers” video below: