WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs Perform 'Life Goes On'

Ed Sheeran put a country twist on his Subtract ballad “Life Goes On” during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night.

The singer-songwriter was joined on stage by country star Luke Combs.

“We met, like 2018. I heard Luke's music through a friend, and then I posted something online and we sort of got in touch and performed together,” Sheeran told ACM Awards co-host Garth Brooks following the performance. “And, yeah, we’ve just been friends for like five years now. So it's been great.”

After the show, Sheeran released an official version of “Life Goes On” ft. Luke Combs.

Last year, the two artists performed Sheeran’s track “Dive” at the Country 2 Country Festival in London.

Earlier this week, Sheeran – who lived in Nashville in 2013 and 2018 – told Billboard he would “love to transition into country.” Explaining that he was introduced to the genre by Taylor Swift, Sheeran said: “I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just, like, brilliant songs.”

Combs has two shows lined up in October at London’s O2 Arena.

Watch Sheeran and Combs on the ACM Awards below: