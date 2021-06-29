WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran kicked off a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden with a live performance of his new single “Bad Habits.”

The singer, who is ramping up excitement for his fourth solo studio album and a new tour, also told Corden about his long friendship with Friends star Courteney Cox – and an ongoing prank he plays on her.

Sheeran said every time he stays with Cox in Los Angeles, he uses her Alexa device to order an S&M leather “gimp” mask from Amazon.

The first time, he recalled, “unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that,’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’"

Sheeran said he has since ordered Cox about a dozen masks, which he leaves in her house for guests to discover.

"They’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask," he said. "She had two people look at her piano to try and buy it – two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about – so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well."

The best part of Sheeran's S&M mask prank? "I don't pay for it," he said. "She does!"

Watch Sheeran perform "Bad Habits" below: