WATCH: Ed Sheeran's High School 'Grease' Performance Up For Auction

Home video of Ed Sheeran performing in a production of Grease in 2006 is being put up for auction.

Sheeran was 15 when he played one of the T-Birds on stage at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, England.

A pair of DVDs show the entire production, including scenes where Sheeran is singing “Summer Nights” and “Grease Lightnin'” with other cast members and singing and playing guitar on a duet of “Those Magic Changes” and the solo number “Mooning.”

Omega Auctions, which is selling the video on June 29 on behalf of one of Sheeran’s former cast mates, said it’s being sold without copyright.

“This footage has never previously surfaced and is a fantastic opportunity to view Ed's early star quality from both an acting and singing perspective,” reads a description.

Omega Auctions estimates the DVDs will fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 ($5,100 - $8,600 CAD).