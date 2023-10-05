Watch Ed Sheeran's Hometown Football Club Serenade Him

Ed Sheeran is a well-documented football fan who supports his hometown team, Ipswich Town Football Club.

The singer-songwriter has been a life-long supporter of the club, even sponsoring them for the past three seasons. But in a reverse show of support, the footballers of Ipswich Town F.C. serenaded Sheeran in the club's locker room at Portman Road following their 3-0 victory over Hull.

With their arms around each other, the team sang along to Sheeran's hit ballad "Perfect," while he watched with a sheepish, big grin.

Club manager Kieran McKenna applauded Sheeran for his support of the club, and showed his appreciation for everything he's done.

“The players haven’t met him yet. He has been down to some games here but he’s, of course, so busy doing marvellous things, McKenna told Suffolk News. “It was great for him to be here tonight with a really good performance. It was lovely for him to be able to come down to the dressing room aftert the game and meet the players. They had a bit of a sing-song together and it was a moment for everyone to enjoy, players and staff. He’s an important part of the football club and we really appreciate his support. It was great to have him here tonight.”

Prior to the match, Sheeran continued his campaign of acting like a civilian, joining the concession stand to pour pints and hand out snacks for the local punters who were excited to engage with their hometown hero.