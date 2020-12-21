WATCH: Ed Sheeran Shares New Song 'Afterglow'

Wait, what?

Ed Sheeran dropped a surprise track overnight.

“Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” Sheeran said, in a release. “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!”

The song came with a one-take performance video directed by Nic Minns and Zak Walters.

“We were love drunk waiting on a miracle / Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow,” sings Sheeran. “So alone in love like the world had disappeared / Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go / I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow.”

Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra in August. Last December, he announced he was taking a break from music and social media.

In the release announcing the new song, the 29-year-old singer added: “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now.”