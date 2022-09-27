WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings Pop Classics In Ibiza

Ed Sheeran surprised and delighted revellers at a pool party in Ibiza on Monday when he showed up and performed some pop covers.

“I’m going to sing one of mine and then we’re going to have a sing-song,” Sheeran told the crowd at the House In Paradise club at O Beach after being introduced as “the biggest pop star in the world.”

After doing his 2017 hit “Shape of You,” Sheeran led the crowd in singing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline” and “Hit Me Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

On two occasions, Sheeran jumped into the crowd.

Watch Sheeran’s impromptu performance below: