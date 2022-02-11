WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Debut 'The Joker And The Queen'

Taylor Swift adds her own lyrics to a new version of Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen,” their fifth collaboration.

“I’ve been played before if you hadn’t guessed / So I kept my cards close to my foolproof vest / But you called my bluff and saw through all my tells / And then you went all in and we left together / When I fold, you see the best in me,” she sings.

The video for the song reunites Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, who were the kids in the 2013 video for “Everything Has Changed” by Swift ft. Ed Sheeran.

“This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” Swift wrote to Sheeran, in an Instagram Story.

On his Instagram, Sheeran shared: “Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012 … I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

The original version of “The Joker and the Queen” appears on Sheeran’s album = (Equals). It was written by Sheeran with Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman.

Watch the video below: