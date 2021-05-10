WATCH: Eddie Vedder Performs 'Corduroy,' 'I Am A Patriot'

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder performed the band’s 1994 track “Corduroy” and a cover of Little Steven’s 1984 song “I Am a Patriot” during Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

Vedder was backed by a band that included Red Hot Chili Peppers guitiarist Josh Klinghoffer for his set.

The concert, which was taped in Los Angeles on May 2 and broadcast on Saturday, raised a reported $366 million to support global vaccination efforts.

Vedder used his spotlight to urge world leaders to share vaccines. “Please don’t stockpile. Please make it available to the countries that need it,” he said. “Please distribute it ASAP.”

The singer added that the companies behind the vaccines could be seen as “heroes” if they distributed them at cost. “Then you’d have a fair and equitable distribution system throughout the planet,” he said, “and that’s how we will survive and conquer this.”

Watch Vedder perform at Vax Live below: