WATCH: Ego Nwodim Is All Of Us In 'Loco' Video On 'SNL'

Look out Megan Thee Stallion… one of the most buzzed-about rap videos this week comes from comedian Ego Nwodim.

The 32-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member captures the surreal-ity of pandemic life in the hilarious “Loco,” which premiered on this weekend’s episode.

“I was fine through the fall, but now I've hit a wall / and I'm loco, as in my brain done broke-o,” she raps on the track, which Nwodim penned with Will Stephen, Gary Richardson and cast mate Pete Davidson. “Baking bread, Tiger King / A whole year on Zoom / I’m like the girl from The Ring.”

The video, directed by Paul Briganti and impressively edited by Sean McIlraith, features cameos by Davidson, Bad Bunny and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

Check it out below: