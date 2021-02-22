WATCH: Ego Nwodim Is All Of Us In 'Loco' Video On 'SNL'
Look out Megan Thee Stallion… one of the most buzzed-about rap videos this week comes from comedian Ego Nwodim.
The 32-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member captures the surreal-ity of pandemic life in the hilarious “Loco,” which premiered on this weekend’s episode.
“I was fine through the fall, but now I've hit a wall / and I'm loco, as in my brain done broke-o,” she raps on the track, which Nwodim penned with Will Stephen, Gary Richardson and cast mate Pete Davidson. “Baking bread, Tiger King / A whole year on Zoom / I’m like the girl from The Ring.”
The video, directed by Paul Briganti and impressively edited by Sean McIlraith, features cameos by Davidson, Bad Bunny and Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.
Check it out below:
tbh we’ve all gone a little loco pic.twitter.com/7dQVo2SwV4— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021
