WATCH: Elton John, Dua Lipa Debut 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'

After teasing it for days, Elton John and Dua Lipa have premiered “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

The track is a mashup of John’s 1989 single “Sacrifice” and 1972 hit “Rocket Man” with a house beat courtesy of the Australian trio PNAU (Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore).

At John’s virtual Oscar-night party this year, he paired with Lipa for performances of his classics “Bennie & The Jets” and “Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road.”

PNAU, best known for 2016’s “Chameleon” ft. Kira Divine, crafted the 2012 Elton John vs. PNAU singles “Sad” and “Good Morning to the Night.”

“Cold Heart” arrived with an animated video. Watch it below: