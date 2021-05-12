WATCH: Elton John, Years & Years Cover 'It's A Sin'

Elton John and Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander) have teamed up for a cover of the Pet Shop Boys hit “It’s A Sin.”

The two singers debuted their version of the 1987 track on Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

“So happy to share this very special new version,” read a message on John’s Instagram.

Produced by Stuart Price, the cover was inspired by the AIDS drama series It’s A Sin, which starred Alexander. Proceeds from the single will support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Watch the performance on the Brit Awards and listen to the official single below: