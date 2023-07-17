Watch Eminem Surprise Detroit Fans At Ed Sheeran Concert

During Ed Sheeran's concert at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday night, a familar face joined him on stage: hometown hero Eminem!

Sheeran was performing a cover of the rapper's hit "Lose Yourself," when Eminem came running on stage to surprise fans and perform the chorus. Sheeran posted a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, "Detroit. What a moment."

The guest appearance didn't end there, however. "You can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song," Sheeran said. "Do you want another song?”

The two then played Slim Shady's "Stan," with Sheeran filling in on vocals for Dido, who sings on the original recording. The pair of them had previously performed the song together back in November, when Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

pic.twitter.com/ndyZI7oBBo — brown 🧣⁶𓅓 (@BrownRapFan) July 16, 2023