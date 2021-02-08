WATCH: Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan Sing U.S. Anthem At Super Bowl

Country star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan delivered a spirited version of the U.S. national anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff.

Church and Sullivan were the first duo to sing the anthem at the Super Bowl since Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville teamed up in 2006 – and Church was the first country singer since Luke Bryan in 2017.

The pair stood on the field for their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner" and their rendition clocked in at 2m16s, the longest since Alicia Keys’ record-setting 2m35s anthem at Super Bowl in 2013.

Also before the big game, H.E.R. sang “America the Beautiful” while playing electric guitar from a platform in the stands.

Canada's The Weeknd headlined the halftime show.

Watch the performances below: