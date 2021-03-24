WATCH: Eric Ethridge Premieres 'Sad Songs' Video

Here is your first look at the video for “Sad Songs,” the latest single from Canadian country star Eric Ethridge.

“With all of the gathering restrictions of the pandemic, making music videos has been really difficult,” Ethridge said, in a statement. “My team came up with the idea of doing something unique and innovative by incorporating animation.

“It’s really cool when a music video can bring a song to life and make it even better. I really feel that’s what we did here.”

Ethridge, an Ontario native who now calls Nashville home, released “Sad Songs” on his 2020 album Good With Me. Last month, when it was released as a single, he described it as “an anthem for the broken hearted.”

Ethridge explained, in a release, that the song “takes you through heart break, acceptance, and pushing forward to create a better life for yourself.”

The video comes only days after Ethridge and his wife, former iHeartRadio Future Star Kalsey Kulyk, shared the news that they are expecting their first baby.

“I can’t wait to watch Kalsey be the most incredible mom, and I can’t wait to start telling dad jokes and tucking my T-shirts into my jeans,” he joked, in an Instagram post.

Last November, Ethridge’s singles “California” and “If You Met Me First” were certified Gold in Canada.

Check out the video for “Sad Songs” by Eric Ethridge: