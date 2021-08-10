WATCH: Fan Slays On Guitar At Foo Fighters Show

As he has been known to do, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited a fan on stage during a concert last week – and she killed it.

At Thursday night’s show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Grohl handed his DG-335 Gibson Trini Lopez to a fan named Lauren ahead of the 1997 Foo Fighters track “Monkey Wrench.”

“Ever played a show this big? It’s f**king cool,” said Grohl, who was careful to keep his distance from Lauren but still managed to give her some pointers on rocking out. She was rewarded with a fist bump from the singer at the end of the song.

Check out fan-shot footage of Lauren’s impressive skills below: