WATCH: Foo Fighters Join iHeartRadio Album Release Party

Fans of the Foo Fighters who have spent the day getting a good dose of the band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight will not want to miss tonight’s exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

The Foo Fighters will listen along to the album – their first since 2017’s Concrete and Gold – and then take part in a Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio’s Booker.

The band previewed Medicine at Midnight by releasing the singles “Shame Shame” last November and “No Son of Mine” and “Waiting on a War” last month. In an interview with iHeartRadio in Los Angeles last May, frontman Dave Grohl compared the album to David Bowie's Let's Dance.

"It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs," he said. "It’s almost like a dance record—not like a EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove, man ... We were, 'Yeah, let’s make this really up, fun record!' And it’s got its dark corners and whatever."

The album, produced with Greg Kurstin, was recorded in an old house in Encino that Grohl has suggested may have been haunted.

Last August, the Foo Fighters pulled the plug on their Van Tour 2020, which was set to include one Canadian date, after postponing it due to the pandemic. Anxious to get back on the road, the Foo Fighters have a number of dates lined up in Europe beginning in early June. They are scheduled to headline Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 30.

Tune in to the iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday at 8 p.m. ET below: