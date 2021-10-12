WATCH: Gene Simmons Has Scary Moment At Concert

Tense moments for Gene Simmons at a Kiss concert in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

A platform lowering the 72-year-old rocker to the stage at the start of the band’s show at the Credit Union Amphitheatre started tilting and shaking.

Simmons held on to a cable and managed to keep his balance while playing his parts in “Detroit Rock City.”

Bandmates Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were already on the stage as Simmons carefully stepped towards the edge of his wobbly platform.

On Sunday, Simmons tweeted a photo of the heart-stopping stage malfunction. “We are committed to you and to putting on the greatest on Earth…even though it’s not always as safe as we want it to be,” he wrote.

Kiss is currently on its End of the Road World Tour.

Check out fan-shot footage below: