WATCH: George Clooney Among Stars Reading BTS Lyrics

It’s the all-star version of “Dynamite” we could never have imagined we would get.

The smash hit by BTS gets new life in a video posted this week by W Magazine that features stars like George Clooney, Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Andra Day and one-time Regina resident Steven Yeun.

Some of the stars sing parts of “Dynamite” while others give the lyrics dramatic readings. A few even throw in some BTS-inspired dance moves.

Also showing up in the video are Riz Ahmed, Talia Ryder, Leslie Odom Jr., Sophia Lillis, James Corden, Jonathan Majors, Maria Bakalova, LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jacob Elordi, Alan Kim.

“We at W were inspired by the impact BTS – and its fandom, known as the ARMY – made, not just in the realm of music, but for the culture at large,” read a statement from the magazine.

If you can’t get enough of Clooney reading lines from “Dynamite,” W Magazine last month shared his full-length interpretation. The actor identifies himself as Brad Pitt.

Check out the video below: