WATCH: Green Day Celebrates Concerts In 'Pollyanna' Video

Green Day is celebrating the return of live music in a video for the track “Pollyanna,” which was released in May.

“It’s the best feeling being out on the road with the Hella Mega Tour!!” read a statement from Green Day. “So great, in fact, that we made a vid for ‘Pollyanna’ featuring some of the best times we’ve had so far.”

Directed by Greg Schneider, the video shows the band on stage and behind the scenes on the Hella Mega Tour. Green Day continues the U.S. leg of the tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer until Sept. 6.

Check it out below: