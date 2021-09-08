WATCH: Green Day Pranks Weezer On Stage

Weezer had some unexpected guests on stage with them as they wrapped up the North American leg of the Hella Mega Tour in Seattle on Monday.

The members of Green Day, wearing masks and costumes, wandered onto the stage while Weezer was playing “Surf Wax America.”

Billie Joe Armstrong donned an Elvis jumpsuit and fez; Tré Cool wore a swimsuit with suspenders and a captain’s hat; and Mike Dirnt dressed as a horse.

“What’s a tour without a good ol’ prank at the end?! Gotcha Weezer,” Green Day captioned a clip on social media.

The Hella Mega Tour account shared the video and asked: “If you don't get pranked on tour, did you *really* tour?”

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will head to Europe and the UK next June to continue the tour.