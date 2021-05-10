WATCH: Grimes Cameos, Miley Cyrus Sings On 'SNL'

Canadian artist Grimes made a cameo on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by her boyfriend, Elon Musk.

The 33-year-old Vancouver native, who was born Claire Boucher, portrayed Princess Peach from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. in a sketch in which Wario (played by Musk) is on trial for killing Super Mario.

Wario’s lawyer (Mikey Day) tells the court that Mario’s brother Luigi (Kyle Mooney) had an affair with Princess Peach.

Grimes, as Princess Peach, says: “I a-never touch him under the overalls.”

Before the show, Grimes wrote on Instagram: “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

Miley Cyrus, this week’s musical guest, performed her “Without You" remix with the Kid LAROI as well as “Plastic Hearts.” She opened the show with a cover of Dolly Parton’s 1977 track “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” as SNL cast members appeared with their mothers.