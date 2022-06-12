WATCH: Halsey Covers Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'

Halsey covered one of today's hottest songs during their set Saturday at the Governor’s Ball in New York City.

The pop star put their spin on “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush’s 1985 single that was given new life thanks to its use in Season 4 of streaming series Stranger Things. (The song also plays in the final moments of the second episode of the forthcoming streaming series The Lake.)

“truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” Halsey tweeted along with a fan-shot clip of her performance. “I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Acknowledging her song’s “whole new lease of life” in a statement she shared on her website, Bush wrote: “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.” The reclusive 63-year-old hasn’t released a studio album since 2011.

Bush wrote and produced “Running Up That Hill,” which features her ex Del Palmer on bass, her brother Paddy Bush on balalaika, the late Level 42 member Alan Murphy on guitar and Stuart Elliott on drums.

Watch Halsey do “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” below: