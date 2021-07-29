WATCH: Halsey Shares Trailer For IMAX Film

Halsey is bringing her new album to really big screens in three cities across Canada for one night only.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is an hour-long IMAX experience set to the music on the pop star’s album of the same name. It was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley.

The film will screen Aug. 25 in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. Tickets go on sale to the public on Aug. 3

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey’s fourth studio album, will be out on Aug. 27. Earlier this month, the new mom described it is a concept album – produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Watch the trailer below: