WATCH: Harry Styles Debuts 'Treat People With Kindness' Video

Harry Styles has already done his part to make 2021 a better year than the one that just ended.

The 26-year-old singer shows off his dance moves in a video he dropped on Friday for “Treat People With Kindness.” Directed by Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, it stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame and a whole bunch of dancers.

The song, which Styles penned with Jeff Bhasker and Ilsey Juber, appears on his 2019 album Fine Line.

“Maybe we can find a place to feel good / and we can treat people with kindness,” Styles sings. “Given second chances / I don’t need all the answers / Feeling good in my skin / I just keep on dancing.”

