WATCH: Harry Styles Has Fun Helping Fan Come Out

Harry Styles had some fun on Sunday as he helped yet another LGBTQ fan come out at one of his concerts.

On stage at Wembley Stadium, Styles spotted a young man in the crowd holding a sign that read: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” He took the sign and held it up to the crowd.

“So you wold like the people of Wembley to bring you out?,” he confirmed with the fan, whom he identified as Matteo.

Styles then grabbed a rainbow flag as the crowd erupted in cheers. “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out. Okay? I think that’s how it works,” he joked. “When this flag goes over my head, you’re officially gay, my boy!”

The pop star then waved the flag low as he made several passes across the stage to build suspense, stopping at one point to declare “No, still straight.” Then, looking at Matteo, he thrust the flag above his head triumphantly.

“Congratulations Matteo, you are a free man!”

harry styles helping a fan come out tonight at wembley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YWemhIjBlj — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 19, 2022

harry styles helping a fan to come out will always be the most precious thing everpic.twitter.com/YW0qGuwJFN — Gio is a sunflower 🌻 (@harrehsdimpless) June 20, 2022

Styles, who plays a closeted gay man in the forthcoming movie My Policeman, recently addressed speculation about his own sexuality. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he told Better Homes & Gardens. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.