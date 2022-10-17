WATCH: Harry Styles Hit In Crotch During Concert

Harry Styles took a cringe-inducing hit to the groin during a concert last week in Chicago.

The singer was speaking to the crowd when someone launched what appears to be a water bottle. The crowd groaned as Styles bent over, clutching his privates. “Well that’s unfortunate,” he said.

Styles, who’s no stranger to getting hit there while on stage, knew what to do – shake each leg and jump up and down to make sure everything was as it was. “OK, shake it off,” he said.

The pop star made light of what could have been a much more serious injury, briefly switching to a high-pitched voice.

At a 2013 One Direction concert in Glasgow, Styles doubled over in pain on stage after getting hit in the crotch by a shoe.

Check out the Chicago incident below: