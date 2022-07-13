WATCH: Harry Styles Premieres 'Late Night Talking' Video

Harry Styles has fun in bed in the highly-anticipated video for “Late Night Talking” that premiered Wednesday afternoon.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the video starts with Styles snoring and then waking up in his pink pyjamas with polka dots. He goes on to share various beds with various people.

Fans got a glimpse behind the scenes of the “Late Night Talking” video shoot back in February, when Styles was seen laying in a bed that was being pulled around central London – including along The Mall between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

An eight-second teaser Styles shared on Monday racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube and 4.2 million on Instagram.

The video for “Late Night Talking," the second single from Styles’ third album Harry’s House, comes while the first single, “As It Was” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the ninth non-consecutive week. (“As It Was” is also at the top of the Canadian Hot 100.)

In the U.S., “Late Night Talking” is currently No. 15 after seven weeks on the Hot 100 (it debuted at No. 4) and in Canada the track fell to No. 25 after peaking at No. 3.

Styles will be in Toronto for concerts on Aug. 15 and 16 – the only Canadian dates on his Love On Tour.

Watch the “Late Night Talking” video below: