WATCH: Harry Styles Reads Bedtime Story

Ever dreamed of having Harry Styles read you a bedtime story? Dream no more.

The pop star slipped into his PJs to read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House On Every Street (illustrated by Lili la Baleine) for the BBC children’s series CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

“Hello, I’m Harry. Welcome to my house,” said Styles. “I love it here. I like to listen to music, read and hang out with my friends.

“Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Styles, whose latest album is Harry’s House, then reads the In Every House On Every Street.

Other music starts who have appeared on the show include Ed Sheehan, Elton John, Dolly Parton and Dave Grohl.

Watch Styles read a bedtime story below: