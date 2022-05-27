WATCH: Harry Styles Shoots Music Video In Brooklyn Apartment

Would you let Harry Styles into your home to shoot a music video?

Four young women in Brooklyn did, and the results were shown on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

After being shot down by the occupants of two other apartments, Corden and Styles were invited in by the star-struck roommates – including one who had Styles images displayed in her room.

With just three hours and a $300 U.S. budget, Corden directed Styles in a video for the Harry’s House ballad “Daylight.”

“Is it too late to do a Carpool Karaoke?,” Styles wondered aloud at one point in the shoot.

Watch the silliness unfold below and then check out the music video: