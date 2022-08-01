WATCH: Harry Styles Sings In Previously Unseen Audition Clip

Harry Styles covers Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” in unseen footage from his 2010 audition on The X Factor that was posted online this past weekend.

Judge Simon Cowell was not blown away. “I don’t know whether it’s the track that’s throwing you,” he said, “but can I hear something just you, without any music?”

Styles then did a bit of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Isn’t She Lovely,” which was what viewers saw on the show and earned him votes from Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Ahead of his audition, Styles, then 16, shared a few of the top-sellers at the bakery where he worked on Saturdays – Viennese fancies and millionaire’s shortbread. He also explained why he decided to audition.

“My mum’s always told me that I’m a good singer and so have my friends,” said Styles. “I think I could do it, but I think with your help I could be a lot better than I am.”

Last week, The X Factor shared footage of the judges putting Styles and four other hopefuls together to create what became One Direction.

“They’re the cutest boy band ever,” Scherzinger said. “I love it!”

One Direction went on to become a global phenomenon and released five studio albums between 2011 and 2015 that spawned hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life” and “Best Song Ever.”

Since the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, Styles has emerged as the most successful.

Watch the extended audition below: