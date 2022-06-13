WATCH: Harry Styles Strips Down 'Boyfriends'

Harry Styles sings a stripped-down version of “Boyfriends” in the latest episode of the YouTube series The First Take.

Accompanied by Ny Oh and Mitch Rowland on acoustic guitars and backed by Sarah Jones and Elin Sandberg, the 28-year-old pop star sang the Harry’s House track from start to finish, without edits.

At one point in the performance, Styles and his singer went a cappella. He ended by saying “thank you” in Japanese.

The First Take is a Japanese series that showcases artists performing a song of their choice without stopping. Styles is one of the first Western artists to take part.