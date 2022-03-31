WATCH: Harry Styles Strips Down In 'As It Was' Video

Harry Styles released "As It Was" on Thursday, giving fans the first taste of his forthcoming album Harry's House.

The song came with a video shot last month in London and directed by Ukraine's Tanu Muino.

"Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favourite performer,” Muino said, in a release. “Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting.

"Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire."

"As It Was" opens with a clip of Styles' 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston saying: "Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you." The track is part of Harry's House, the third studio album from Styles and his first since 2019's Fine Line. It is set to drop on May 20.

Among those reacting to the album news earlier this month was Canada’s Joni Mitchell. “Love the title,” read a tweet on the 78-year-old icon’s account. Mitchell has a song titled “Harry’s House” on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. (Styles has previously said he is a fan of Mitchell.)

Styles is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on April 15 and 22. He will spend June and July on the next leg of his Love On Tour in the UK and Europe.

Check out the "As It Was" video below: