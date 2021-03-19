WATCH: Hunter Hayes Debuts 'If You Change Your Mind'

Country star Hunter Hayes gets his Gatsby on in the video for “If You Change Your Mind,” a new song that will be part of his forthcoming album Red Sky (Part II).

The 29-year-old singer dons a tuxedo inside an elegant mansion while he lets a former flame know he’s leaving the figurative door open.

“If you change your mind / you know where to find me,” Hayes sings. “Patient for the right time / Waiting on a green light … I know you swore you'd never oh / but if you change your mind.”

Hayes co-wrote the song with John Luke and Rachel Braig.

Check out the video, directed by Bia Jurema, below: