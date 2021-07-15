WATCH: Iron Maiden Premieres 'The Writing On The Wall'

Iron Maiden ended weeks of speculation on Thursday by releasing “The Writing On The Wall.”

The brand new song, penned by guitarist Adrian Smith and frontman Bruce Dickinson, was produced by Kevin Shirley and Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris.

“The Writing On The Wall” came with an animated video that clocks in at just over six minutes. Dickinson came up with the concept and Pixar execs Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon came onboard as creative director and executive producer respectively.

The video was directed by Nicos Livesey of London-based BlinkInk, using the talents of more than 60 people in 13 countries.

“I had a pretty clear idea of the concept to accompany the song and when I met Mark and Andrew, on Zoom, it quickly became clear we were all very much on the same wavelength,” Dickinson recalled, in a release, “and this was reinforced with the addition of Nicos and his young BlinkInk team.

“I’m very proud of the way the video turned out, it’s more like a mini-film really. I knew it was going to work out as soon as Mark brought my treatment to life with his incredible storyboards – I thought we could make something very special together.”

Watch the video below: