WATCH: Jack Harlow Explains NFTs In 'SNL' Rap

This weekend’s SNL musical guest Jack Harlow showed up in a music video to explain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – the cryptocurrency recently embraced by music acts like Kings of Leon and Grimes.

“Hey, here’s the thing about NFTs / non-fungible token, you see,” Harlow raps in the parody of Eminem’s 2002 “Without Me.”

“Non-fungible means that it’s unique / There can only be one, like you and me / NFTs are insane / Built on a blockchain / A digital ledger of transactions / It records information on what’s happening / When it’s minted, you can sell it as art.”

The video, directed by Adriana Robles, kicked off with verses from SNL cast members Pete Davidson (dressed like Eminem in the “Without Me” video) and Chris Redd (in the Dr. Dre role).

Davidson and Redd penned the parody with SNL writers Steven Castillo and Dan Licata.

Later in the show, Harlow performed “Same Guy” with surprise guest Adam Levine. He also performed a medley of “Tyler Herro” and “Whats Poppin” on the show.

Watch the NFT rap below: