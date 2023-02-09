WATCH: Jack Harlow Stars In Doritos Ad With Music Icons
Jack Harlow stars in a hilarious commercial for Doritos that will air Sunday on the U.S. broadcast of Super Bowl LVII – a spot that includes cameos by a couple of music icons.
In the 90-second spot, Harlow is inspired by the shape of the corn chip to quit hip hop and play the triangle, thereby launching a global triangle craze.
When Missy Elliott expresses her incredulity, Harlow replied: “I gotta do me, Missy.” Later, he learns that he lost the “triangle player of the year” award to Elton John, who shows up to gleefully play a piano-sized triangle.
The commercial was directed by Wayne McClammy and, although Harlow shared a scene with Elliott, he did not get to meet John.
Check it out below:
