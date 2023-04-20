WATCH: Jack Harlow Stars In 'White Men Can't Jump' Trailer

A new trailer for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot starring rapper Jack Harlow premiered Thursday.

“You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white,” his character, Jeremy, tells Kamal (Sinqua Walls), “which is incredibly outdated.”

Kamal replies: “No, I assumed you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

Harlow, 25, is making his acting debut in the film (unless you count his hilarious Doritos commercial that premiered during this year’s Super Bowl).

Rapper Vince Staples also has a role in the remake of the 1992 flick starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

It was directed by Calmatic, who helmed the video for “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus as well as music videos for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Jay-Z.

White Men Can’t Jump premieres in Canada on Disney+ on May 19.

Check out the trailer below: