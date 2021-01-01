WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Performs In Times Square

Jennifer Lopez closed 2020 with a performance in front of far fewer people than usual on New Year’s Eve in New York City’s Times Square.

“Tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s okay,” the singer said.

After kicking off her set with the live debut of her single “In The Morning” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Lopez said: “2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it.”

With fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her children Emme and Max and her mother Guadalupe looking on, Lopez paused to reflect on a challenging year.

“If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have and to cherish every moment,” she said. “We lost too many. Too many to take one moment for granted.”

Lopez then launched into a medley of her 2000 track “Waiting for Tonight,” a cover of the 1973 Aerosmith hit “Dream On” and her 2012 single “Dance Again.”

The singer's performance was timed to promote the midnight launch of her JLO Beauty collection.

Watch the performance below: