WATCH: John Mayer Shares 'Last Train Home' Ft. Maren Morris

John Mayer on Thursday revealed the track list for Sob Rock, his first album of new music in four years, along with another single, “Last Train Home.”

The song, which features Maren Morris, evokes classic rock band Toto with good reason – Toto percussionist Lenny Castro backs Mayer as well as former Toto touring keyboardist Greg Phillinganes.

Mayer joined Morris for a performance of her hit "The Bones" on this year's Grammy Awards show.

Sob Rock, Mayer’s eighth studio album, will be out July 16. It follows 2017’s The Search for Everything and includes “New Light,” which Mayer released in 2018 and the 2019 singles “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Away.”

In April, Variety reported that the 43-year-old musician is in talks to host a late night show for U.S. streaming service Paramount+.

Sob Rock Track List:

Last Train Home

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You

Watch the video for “Last Train Home” ft. Maren Morris below: