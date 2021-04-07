WATCH: Johnny Orlando Premieres 'I Don't' Video

Johnny Orlando has premiered the official video for “I Don’t,” his collaboration with DVBBS that dropped last month.

Shot in Los Angeles with director Sam Cahill, the visual features DVBBS as well as Ellie Zeiler.

“It was the first time I've been back on a music video set since last fall, and I couldn't have asked for a better team,” Orlando said, in a release. "The shoot day was the first time I met Chris and Alex from DVBBS in person … It was such a fun day, and I'm super happy with the video that we created.”

The 18-year-old Ontario singer previously described “I Don’t” as “the perfect way to kick off the warm weather!”

DVBBS is the L.A.-based production duo of Canadian brothers Chris van den Hoef, 31, and Alex van den Hoef, 29.

Orlando’s latest EP, It’s Never Really Over, is up for a JUNO Award this year.

Check out new video below: