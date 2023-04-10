WATCH: Jonas Brothers Show Off Dance Moves In 'SNL' Sketch

The Jonas Brothers displayed more than their musical talents on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The siblings gave fans an eyeful by hitching up their tight pants and showing off their bulges during a sketch with host Molly Shannon.

Kevin, Joe and Nick appeared in the sketch to demonstrate new choreography they learned from O’Malley.

Kenan Thompson, playing their manager, explained to the trio’s existing choreographers (played by Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang) that they are going in a different direction.

“The boys feel they’re not a teeny-bopper band anymore, and they’re about to start their Vegas residency, so they want a more mature stage act,” he explained.

Shannon, a former SNL cast member, reprised her Sally O’Malley character and promised to bring “five decades of dirty dancing and red pants-ing,” to the crew. “I’ve got half a century of sizzle in my lady schnizzel.”

Earlier in the show, Nick cameo’ed in another sketch featuring Shannon. The Jonas Brothers also performed “Waffle House” and “Walls”during their third appearance as SNL musical guests.

Watch the choreography sketch below: