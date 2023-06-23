WATCH: Jonas Brothers Star In Back-To-School Campaign

The Jonas Brothers star in a new commercial for The Children’s Place along with Kevin Jonas’ wife and daughters.

"It's not often that I get to work with my kids and I'm so grateful I had the opportunity to work with The Children's Place on this special campaign, fusing my love of family and music,” Kevin said, in a release.

Nick added: “Being able to shoot this campaign with my brothers and Kevin's daughters, Alena and Valentina – plus a school full of kids – was truly a blast.”

The spot begins with Kevin video-chatting with Danielle and their daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. “I just want to wish you an amazing first day of school,” he says, before the girls’ uncles Joe and Nick pop in.

“Don’t forget to dream big,” Nick tells them, launching a fantasy sequence set to “Celebrate!” off the Jonas Brothers’ latest release, The Album.

The pop trio is also partnering with the retail chain on the Best School Day Ever contest, in which parents with children in kindergarten to Grade 8 can nominate their school to win $100,000 U.S. in improvements plus a chance to see the Jonas Brothers live. (The contest is not running in Canada.)

Joe has two daughters with wife Sophie Turner and Nick has a daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform Aug. 19 at Toronto's Rogers Centre.